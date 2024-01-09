NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo matches have been announced.

On night one, Nic Nemeth will be challenging David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship, while Matt Riddle will be taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship.

Tetsuya Naito will be defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against SANADA in the main event of night two. Naito previously defeated SANADA to win the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. Here are the lineups:

Night 1

IWGP Global Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

New Japan World Television Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) vs. SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, DOUKI, and Taka Michinoku)

Toru Yano & Tomoya vs. TBA

Night 2

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. SANADA

Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi

Taka Michinoku vs. BUSHI

DOUKI vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

Toru Yano & Tomoya vs. TBA