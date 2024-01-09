Signed By Superstars hosted a virtual signing with Matt Riddle where the former WWE star discussed a wide range of topics including a possible match with Goldberg. Here are the highlights:

Wanting to wrestle Goldberg:

“You know, I don’t wanna give too much but I personally would love to work William (Goldberg). I think me and Goldberg would be a great match. I think I could get something out of him that people haven’t seen in years and I think it’d be great for business. I know it’d be really great for me, but at the end of the day, you can’t — you know, if he wants to do it, he’ll do it. If he needs to do it, he’ll do it and I mean there’s a couple places we could do that. I would imagine maybe an AEW, maybe a TNA, maybe a New Japan but if it was gonna happen, it’d probably be AEW.”

Open to joining AEW:

“Yeah (I’d consider going to AEW). Honestly, I feel like a lot of the talent when I got released were gonna try to do that and I kind of wanted to think outside the box and I also wanted to maybe not rush back into doing TV matches again because TV’s a lot different than wrestling on pay-per-view or wrestling on the indies… TNA isn’t out of the picture either, you know? It’s just I know there’s certain things I wanna do and I really wanted to work in Japan and I made that a priority.”

