WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Michelle McCool made mainstream headlines this week after Taker saved his wife from a nurse shark, which usually do not attack humans.

McCool tweeted photos and clips from the vacation encounter and wrote, “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker [shark emoji] [shocked face emoji] kinda digging that last picture …A LOT [heart eyes emoji] #myprotector [heart emoji]”

McCool later clarified that the shark was real, writing, “[laughing emoji] except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out! #myprotector [heart eyes emoji]”

You can see McCool’s tweets below:

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

🤣except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out! #myprotector 😍 @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/syaeXWeFa3 — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

