As noted earlier, it was reported by PWInsider, via multiple sources, that there was a backstage argument following last night’s WWE RAW main event, which saw The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley) defeat WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action. The incident involved the match participants, and it was noted that the main issue had to do with how the match went as there were apparently some “clunky” spots that did not go as initially planned, with two sources putting the blame on the fact that aspects of the match were changed “at the last literal second,” and one source blaming one wrestler who they did not want to name to “not make the internet go insane.”

The original report also noted that everyone returned to the backstage Gorilla Position after the match, and that’s when an argument began due to the frustration over how the match went. It was also said that the argument was never in danger of getting physical. The situation finally died down but word is that many of the people involved were not happy with the situation. This was described as “one of those nights” where things just did not click and since there were so many people involved who care about their job and performances, emotions ran high due to those frustrations.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that their sources are downplaying the situation. It was noted that their sources described the situation as “a talk that was more of a difference of opinion than anything else.”

Owens left the arena almost immediately after the RAW main event ended because he had prior obligations. Rollins was “cracked pretty hard” during the bout, but there’s no word on how. It was noted that there’s been no talk of anything else out of the ordinary aside from frustration over how the match went.

Furthermore, PWInsider has posted a follow-up that says a source later contacted them and said the incident was simply a “difference of opinion” that ended up exacerbated by last minute changes to plans for the main event. The source added that there was a re-working of plans, almost down to the second ring entrances were happening, and when things didn’t go smooth in the ring, it exacerbated the issues. They also felt like the changes may have led to the domino effect of things not being “as smooth as it would have been otherwise” inside the ring.

The same source also downplayed the significance of the argument, noting that they do not think this will be an issue that continues to cause frustration. It was also said that with WWE’s business on fire right now, everyone is especially “sensitive” to making sure that they do their part to keep the momentum going, and that will lead to the butting of heads over the right cause of action for various segments and matches, especially with so many top stars involved at the same time.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.