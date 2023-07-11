WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of RAW. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Buffalo Freakin Wings”-Seth Rollins eats Buffalo Wings during promo segment with Dominik Mysterio.

9. “They Got Em On The Ropes”-Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville use the ropes to score a winning pinfall.

8. “A Stark Victory”-Zoey Stark defeats Becky Lynch.

7. “Imperium Deactivated”-Drew McIntyre and Riddle defeat Imperium in tag team action.

6. “A Viking Graduation”-The Viking Raiders interrupt the Alpha Academy graduation segment.

5. “Reed’s Dirty Deed”-Bronson Reed aligns with The Miz.

4. “Ricocheting Off Logan Paul”-Ricochet shows off his agility during Logan Paul promo battle.

3. “A Brawl With Judgment”-Judgment Day brawls with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

2. “A Rowdy Brawl”-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler go at it.

1. “Judgment Is Solid”-Damian Priest & Finn Balor defeat Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens