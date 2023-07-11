IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, where the Virtuosa will be defending her Knockouts Championship against Trinity in what many consider a highly-anticipated showdown.

During the interview, Purrazzo spoke about her relationship with Chelsea Green, and how happy she is that her former tag partner is killing it in WWE. Highlights from Purrazzo’s chat can be found below.

How happy she is that Green returned to WWE:

I think it was what was best for me (being with IMPACT Wrestling post-WWE). I think that for me, I’m a wrestler. I’m not necessarily an entertainer and IMPACT Wrestling has given me the opportunity to show the world what I do best and that’s wrestle and give me the space to be myself authentically and make mistakes and learn character but wrestle because that’s what I do best and you know, when Chelsea (Green) got released, it was really hard for her because WWE was the job she wanted from the day she got into wrestling and she kind of did what she had to do to work her way back and look at her now and I said it time and time again, there’s no one I want more success for than Chelsea Green. If it can’t be me, I want it to be her and to see her week after week be her real self. The theatrics on her face and the silly comment she made last night (on Raw) about, ‘Three strikes, you’re out, basketball,’ that’s Chelsea and that’s exactly who she wanted to be and I’m so glad that her path took her back to WWE and gave her that character.

On teaming with Green in IMPACT:

I think when Chelsea (Green) and I were a tag team, when we were V.X.T. in IMPACT, we got to see a little bit of my entertainment side because I am quirky, I like to break out in song and dance in the house and I do have a really fun side and for me, in wrestling, it’s hard for me to bring that out so being partnered with Chelsea allowed me to bring out my more silly side and there’s one promo specifically where we’re tag champs and I had said to Gail (Kim), like, ‘It’s about time we bring back the champ-champ. I wanna wrestle Jordynne’ or whoever it was at the time for the championship and Lou (D’Angeli) kind of walks through the background and I started singing ‘Hit the Road Jack,’ you know, whatever and that’s just who I am. I’m silly and I like to break out in song and dance and I think if I had to pull back the wrestling and be an entertainer, I would kind of be that mean girl that makes those sly comments and can kind of poke fun and I don’t know, I don’t know.

It was reported earlier today that Purrazzo will headline Slammiversary with Trinity. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)