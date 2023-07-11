Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on blood in pro wrestling.

The Broken One discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he explained why he dislikes seeing blood on a weekly basis in AEW as he feels it lessens its value.

I do think there’s an issue for saying there’s too much bleeding on the show. I think bleeding and blood is best when it’s used in the correct spaces and not every single week. It doesn’t need to be done too often because that’ll kind of kill it. That hurts its effect as well. When blood happens in certain scenarios, it means so much more.

Hardy does clarify that this is his personal opinion on wrestling and is happy to disagree with people who think different. He brings up Jon Moxley and how the Death Rider loves to have blood in all his matches because he is giving them real brawler feels as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

That’s my general opinion of blood in pro wrestling, generally. Apparently, with Jon, he’s doing this thing as far as making it a real fight, it’s a fight club with the BCC, so that’s his thing. He’s in there, there’s violence, and he bleeds a lot, and that’s his preference, and that’s what he wants to do, I guess. For me, I wouldn’t want to do that every single week because I think, once again, that kind of minimizes the value of bleeding.

He continues, reiterating his earlier point of blood feeling less important when it is used every week.

I just think blood is one of the few things in wrestling that shouldn’t be overdone. I feel like it means so much more when it is done in specific scenarios, and it’s a little bit of a sparse, special thing. If someone wants to go out there and they want to gig every single week, go nuts. If someone wants to go out there and have a death match every single week, go nuts. If someone wants to go out there and have a classic chain wrestling match every week, go nuts. I don’t care what you do. That’s your stance, that’s your choice. If there’s people that enjoy that, then great. It is what it is. But I’m just talking about my personal preferences on all these issues.

The conversation shifted back to Moxley, someone who Hardy calls a flag-bearer for AEW and says he is a big fan of his due to how hard he works.

Huge [fan]. I think Jon busts his ass, I think Jon is the heart and soul of AEW at this point. I think he’s been consistent when it was needed in AEW. He was the first guy that really jumped from WWE to AEW, and he had already been a big star at WWE. He has really been a flag-bearer for AEW in so many ways. I’m a huge Jon Moxley fan.

