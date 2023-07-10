Matt Hardy looks at one of WWE’s most decorated tag teams, The Bar.

The duo, which consisted of Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), were five-time WWE tag team champions and one of the most physical pairings the company had ever seen. Hardy reflected on their physicality during a recent edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he called The Bar the original Blackpool Combat Club.

They were the original Blackpool Combat Club because they’d go in there and beat the shit out of everybody. It was one of those, you knew if you were working with those guys, you were in for a very physical night. That’s the first thing. Guys like that, I love working TV with. Live events, not as much. I’m more of an entertainer at this stage. I like someone who’s big on entertaining the crowd as opposed to having to physically put your body through a ringer. Sometimes, once you get 30 years deep. You want to kind of chill a little bit on those shoes and just entertain people as opposed to beating each other up. But they were both extremely talented, both very physical competitors, and both kickass wrestlers, fighters.

Staying on subject, Hardy explained why Sheamus and Claudio worked so well together as a team.

They’re both European [laughs]. No, I mean, they’re both very physical guys. I feel like they both have very high work ethics, they both really bust their ass, and I think they like making their wrestling look as realistic as possible. So they’re both into that, and they’re both very physical, more than anything else, and I think they found a great bond in that. They really complemented one another.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Hardy hyped up AEW All In and stated that he’s had early talks of what he’ll be doing at the historic event. You can read about that here.

