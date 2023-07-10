Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY as the Road to SummerSlam continues.

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will deliver a “special” or “nightmare” message to Brock Lesnar tonight, but Lesnar is not currently advertised to be there. Logan Paul will make his return tonight for a face-off with Ricochet.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face in the ring

* Chad Gable and Otis host Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri

* Cody Rhodes delivers a “special” or “nightmare” message to Brock Lesnar

Below is a promo for tonight:

