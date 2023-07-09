In August, AEW will be invading Wembley Stadium for its All In London event, which will mark the promotion’s debut in the United Kingdom. As of now over 75,000 tickets have been distributed for All In, giving AEW a gate of over $8.5 million dollars.

AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about All In on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast. He says that he’s really looking forward to the show and has already had talks about what he might be doing for it. Hardy doesn’t reveal what the talks involved, but he does say that the potential scenario is very cool.

It’s gonna be so much fun (AEW All In at Wembley Stadium). It’s gonna be great fun and I look forward to it and I know we’ve got some of the initial talks up about what we’ll possibly be doing and I think it’s a pretty cool scenario so, super excited for it.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Hardy spoke about WWE’s Bloodline Saga and how captivating it has been, specifically the decision to have Jey Uso end Roman Reigns’ incredible streak of not getting pinned. You can read his thoughts on that here.

