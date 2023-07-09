BLK Jeez opens up about his cancer diagnosis.

The 20-year veteran found out back in May that he had multiple myeloma, which is a former of cancer that damages the bones. In a new interview with The Wise Men, Jeez admits that the news has weighed him down mentally even though physically he is currently doing fine. He adds that his routine after treatments is to be at home and rest, which could sometimes trap himself in his own head.

Nah, not yet (Jeez responded when asked if he’s started rehab). Still a lot of treatment, stuff like that. Physical, I’m alright but emotional, emotional rollercoaster. When you guys contact me, that’s like the best times and the roughest times for me is how you said, when I’m just alone with my thoughts like late at night and my family is asleep and it’s just me and I’m just thinking about the situation and everything and that’s when I get emotionally messed up, you know? I try not to go to that dark place but, it happens. Typically, my days are the same. I’m just at home watching TV or whatever but when it’s days where I have treatment, I go to the treatment, usually there early in the morning. I’m just there until they finish and I come home and I’m either in a good mood or I’m just emotionally down. So it’s just an emotional rollercoaster. The toughest part for me is the mental part. The physical part, I’m fine. I’m not 100 percent or whatever but, the mental part is definitely my biggest obstacle. I still have that problem. It’s tough for me to stay positive. I’m still positive when I talk to the boys and bring a bunch of this emotion down…

Jeez had been wrestling with the NWA prior to his diagnosis. Wrestling Headlines would like to once again wish him the best on his recovery.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)