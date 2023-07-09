Big E reflects on the New Day’s classic rivalry with the Usos from 2017.

The two teams traded wins over several premium live events, with their final battle that year taking place inside Hell in a Cell, a match the Usos would win to capture the tag team championship. During a recent interview on After The Bell Big E spoke about how touched he is that fans still remember that encounter.

It’s still heartwarming for me to see people still bring up the Hell in a Cell match with The Usos because we still think that was so special and so much of that is (Xavier) Woods’ mind, it’s him — we all brought the best of ourselves to that and he brought the best of himself to that.

Big E later sings the praises of his longtime friend and partner Xavier Woods. He says that Woods has done so much for the industry, especially due to his gaming channel, and deserves his flowers.

But it’s also what he’s doing outside of the ring. This man has created jobs, he’s created a gaming channel that brought the locker room together, that got the boys and the girls pay days. We’ve had opportunities to go to incredible Comic-Cons to just do amazing things because of this and so he’s really — I don’t think we will really understand the impact that he’s had on the industry. Much of it might be behind closed doors, but he’s really helped people in so many ways. He’s a beautiful human being, a really giving person. So he’s just someone that I wanna give him his flowers at all times because he’s amazing

