WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last year’s SummerSlam premium live event from Nashville, which was headlined by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. You can check out the full list and video below.

10. Bianca Belair defeats Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

9. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle brawl.

8. Bobby Lashley manhandles Austin Theory to retain the U.S. Championship.

7. The Usos retain against the Street Profits to retain the tag team championship.

6. Pat McAfee defeats Baron Corbin.

5. Damage CTRL forms.

4. Brock Lesnar lifts the ring with a tractor.

3. Logan Paul defeats The Miz.

2. Liv Morgan survives against Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown women’s champoinship.

1. Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event.