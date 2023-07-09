David Finlay has massive praise for Kazuchika Okada.

The Bullet Club leader and current reigning IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion spoke about the Rainmaker during a recent interview with the NJPW website. Finlay was mainly hyping up the beginning of this year’s G1 Climax, which is widely considered the most prestigious and difficult pro-wrestling tournament of all time. Finlay and Okada are in two separate blocks, but Finlay says he hopes to face the former multi-time world champion in the tournament finals. He adds that Okada is the greatest wrestler in Japanese history.

I haven’t thought about it too much, but I can see (Kazuchika) Okada making it out the block. I like the new edge he’s had this year, and I’ll be honest, I genuinely think that Okada is the best wrestler in Japanese history. So how good would it be for the greatest leader in BULLET CLUB history to beat the greatest wrestler in Japanese history? That sounds like money to me.

Elsewhere in the interview, Finlay spoke about taking over the Bullet Club and stacking the faction with nothing but killers. He also touches on his last year in NJPW, one which he believes is the best he’s had in his career. You can read his comments on that by clicking here.