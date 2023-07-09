Court Bauer is very proud of Alex Kane.

The MLW CEO spoke about his company’s new world champion during a recent interview on Fightful’s In The Weeds podcast, one which was taped prior to last night’s Never Say Never event. Bauer begins by stating how proud he is of Kane for constantly moving upward under the MLW banner and finding his own voice.

I’m so proud of him. To ascend like he has, to have that constant upward trajectory, is impressive. A lot of guys stutter, they slow down, they take the gear off, their head blows up, all these things. He’s been such a steady of progress of being in the Open Draft, starting out with King Mo, finding his own voice, and becoming a killer on promos. Then, bell to bell, continuing to grow and add to his arsenal. That’s all you can ask for.

Bauer adds that Kane has also improve his persona backstage, even turning into a locker room leader of sorts.

It’s fascinating to see his evolution in front of the crowd, but also behind the scenes. A lot of the locker room starts to crowd around him and he becomes a locker room leader at a very young age. Usually it’s the old grizzled vets, guys who have been around for a long time, but he has this energy, this thing that you don’t see every day. He’s very special and I’m very proud of him.

You can check out the full interview below.