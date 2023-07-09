WWE has announced the first big title match for the July 30th Great American Bash premium live event.

Wes Lee will defend his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at the event, which takes place from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Texas. The champ is coming 11 successful defenses of the North American title and will be looking for defense number 12 against Ali.

This Tuesday on NXT Bron Breakker will battle Ilja Dragunov, with the winner going on to face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. Stay tuned.