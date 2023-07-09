There were a few title changes on Saturday night at the MLW Never Say Never event that aired on FITE+.

Alex Kane won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Alex Hammerstone in the main event. The finish of the title change saw Hammerstone tap out to a rear-naked choke.

Post-match, Kane celebrated with members of the Bomaye Fight Club in the ring before addressing the crowd, noting that they watched him rise to this moment and said he might be hitting up Don King and get the colors on the title changed, calling it the Bomaye Belt.

Hammerstone held the title for 645 days.

Court Bauer and MSL getting Don King to do a cameo on MLW tonight is incredible pic.twitter.com/8sTE9ZpWJ5 — Smoking that 118-109 Regis Kush (@BoxrecGrey) July 9, 2023

The other title change saw The Calling (Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA) win the MLW Tag Team Titles from The Samoan SWAT Team (Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau). RSP hit a top rope DDT on Anoa’i through a table to win the bout.

The Samoan SWAT Team had held the title since March.