The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Clean Up Man event that took place on Saturday night at Webster Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Alec Price defeats Brogan Finlay and Dustin Waller and Grim Reefer (7:05)

Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) defeat The SAT (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo & Wil Maximo) (10:42)

John Wayne Murdoch defeats Cole Radrick and Effy (8:54)

Charles Mason defeats Joey Janela (14:12)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Richard Holliday (16:20)

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) and YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) (10:01)

GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) defeat Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel (16:01)

Utami Hayashishita defeats Billie Starkz (10:38)

Nick Gage defeats Psycho Clown (18:11)