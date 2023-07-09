The working relationship between MLW and FITE.TV will continue.

The partnership started with MLW Never Say Never airing on FITE+ on Saturday night, headlined by Alex Hammerstone defending the MLW World Heavyweight Title against Alex Kane.

On Saturday night, Major League Wrestling announced four specials that will air on FITE+ as part of the partnership between the two sides continues to move forward:

September 3rd – MLW Fury Road

October 14th – MLW Slaughterhouse

November 18th – MLW Fightland

December 7th – MLW One Shot