CM Punk has advanced to the Owen Hart tournament finals.

The Second City Saint defeated Samoa Joe on this evening’s edition of AEW Collision in what was a highly anticipated showdown as it was the two men’s first singles match against each other in 18 years. Punk had never beaten Joe in his career, but managed to counter the Coquina Clutch into a cradle pin to secure the victory. He will now face Ricky Starks, who bested Powerhouse Hobbs earlier in the night, in the tournament finals next week in Calgary.

Joe didn’t take losing too well, and choked Punk out afterward. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Vicious right hands by Samoa Joe to CM Punk! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CMPunk | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/ZKWrk28PrN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

CM Punk has taken a lot of damage in this match thus far against Samoa Joe! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CMPunk | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/8MHS3WiyEP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

Samoa Joe tightens in the crossface with a secured s-grip applied to CM Punk's face! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CMPunk | @SamoaJoe#OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/kUnixvjilv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

CM Punk finally does it and gets the victory against Samoa Joe! Now CM Punk takes on Ricky Starks next week on #AEWCollision in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CMPunk | @SamoaJoe#OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/bYrKZH2GQO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

