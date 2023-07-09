Ricky Starks is headed to the finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

The Absolute One defeated his old rival Powerhouse Hobbs on this evening’s edition of AEW Collision. Hobbs had the match won after hitting his signature spinebuster, but QT Marshall, who previously interfered on Hobbs behalf, accidentally distracted the referee and allowed Starks to recover. Starks would follow up with a spear, which secured the victory. He will now face the winner of the Samoa Joe and CM Punk semfinal matchup that happens later this evening.

Is this the window of opportunity Ricky Starks needs?! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/F6hc2CVAqw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

QT Marshall just cost Powerhouse Hobbs the win. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/Y5ZDZ4bM5Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

