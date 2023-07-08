Friday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden featured Grayson Waller hosting WWE Hall of Famer Edge on The Grayson Waller Effect. This led to Edge defeating Waller in his main roster in-ring debut, in what was the main event of the night but not the show-closing segment. While Waller came up short, Edge briefly took the mic after the match and gave some praise to the former WWE NXT Superstar.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Waller impressed people backstage as well last night. Waller reportedly received rave reviews for his work against the WWE veteran on SmackDown.

Furthermore, it was noted by @WRKDWrestling that Waller is being set up for a big future with WWE, which was clear this week as they booked him in the Money In the Bank segment with John Cena, then with Edge on last night’s SmackDown.

It was also noted that many on the WWE creative team feel like Waller has the tools, on the mic and in the ring, to be a future main event Superstar for years to come.

Waller has also been trusted to work recent segments with Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and others.

As seen in the video below, Kayla Braxton caught up with Waller and asked if he had anything to say following the loss to Edge.

“I guess you could say this was a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller,” he said. “A week ago, I had global mega-star Logan Paul on my show. Then I’m in The O2 Arena, sold out, with John Cena, and then I cap it off with my debut on the main roster, on Friday Night SmackDown, and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge. For any other wrestler, they could retire happy… this is as good as it gets. How is Grayson Waller feeling right now? I’m feeling… I feel pretty damn bad, because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter, because I just lost. But that’s OK because what was that he said to me? He said, ‘Sink or swim.’ Well, I’m pretty damn sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning.”

Below are the related clips:

