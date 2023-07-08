WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is reportedly set to help a WWE Superstar out in a major way.

A new report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that certain plans are currently being discussed that will see an un-named WWE Superstar receive a “big rub” from Stone Cold in the near future. It appears WWE has decided on the Superstar, but they were not revealed in this report.

No other details were provided, but early fan speculation is that WWE could be bringing Austin in for a brief angle with someone like LA Knight or Grayson Waller. Both up & coming Superstars are being pushed right now, while Knight has been compared to Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Waller has worked with other WWE Hall of Famers as of late, such as Edge in last night’s SmackDown main event. Edge won that match, but he briefly gave Waller praise on the mic after it was over.

It’s interesting to note that WWE considered doing something with Knight and Austin earlier this year at WrestleMania 39. It was reported in the lead-up to WrestleMania that WWE was hoping to secure Austin for a match or segment on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and Austin later confirmed that he had talks about possibly wrestling. One of the reports in the lead-up to WrestleMania, from March of this year, noted that WWE pitched Austin some sort of match or segment with Knight. It remains to be seen if Austin is interested in working with Knight, or who WWE is planning for the upcoming “big rub” from The Texas Rattlesnake.

