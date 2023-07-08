Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about who Paul Heyman should work with on WWE television once his alliance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is over. He previously managed Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Ryback, and Curtis Axel.

“There isn’t the next big thing. You take Roman and Brock out of the equation, you pick the next Hulk Hogan. You pick the next Stone Cold. You pick Roman. I would say [Rick Steiner’s] kid’s got the best f****ing chance. [Bron Breakker], he’s got the best chance,” Nash said, before quickly moving to a solution for any weaknesses on the mic, “Turn him f***ing heel, give him f***ing Heyman.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc