AEW has announced an early lineup for the July 15th episode of Collision from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

After defeating FTR on tonight’s show in an eliminator match Jay White and Juice Robinson will challenge the Top Guys for the AEW tag team titles next week in a 2-out-of-3 falls matchup. Along with this the men’s and women’s Owen Hart tournament finals will take place next Saturday. Check out the lineup below.

AEW Tag Team Championship Match 2-out-of-3 Falls

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) vs. FTR (c)

Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Ruby Soho or Skye Blue vs. Athena or Willow Nightingale

Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk or Samoa Joe