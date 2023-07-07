AEW All In continues to break records for the company.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, the marquee event has distributed 75,030 tickets distributed including comps, with “about” 68,000 sold. As of now the gate for All In is $8.6 million dollars.

WrestleTix tweets that AEW is setting up the show for 87,825 fans. The show takes place on August 27th from the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, which will also mark AEW’s debut in the United Kingdom. As of this writing, no matches have been announced.

