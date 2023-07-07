Bandido recently underwent surgery for an injury he sustained last month.

The AEW star and former ROH World Champion announced on June 17th that he broke his wrist during his AEW Rampage main event matchup against Konosuke Takeshita on June 16th. At the time the extent of his injury was not known, nor was it known how long he would be out of action.

Bandido has since revealed on Instagram that he underwent surgery for his broken wrist and is now recovering. LuchaBlog shared the post on Twitter, along with a photo of him in a hospital bed.

Bandido had his wrist surgery earlier today pic.twitter.com/5uUGqsaQJg — luchablog (@luchablog) July 7, 2023

