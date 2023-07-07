Jey Uso shocked the pro-wrestling world when he pinned Roman Reigns in the Bloodline Civil War tag team matchup at last Saturday’s Money In The Bank.

During the latest edition of the Extreme Life With Matt Hardy AEW star Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the Bloodline Saga, as well as his thoughts on the Tribal Chief getting pinned for the first time since 2019. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

His thoughts on Jey Uso pinning Reigns and how much he’s loved the Bloodline story:

First and foremost, I wanna say that I love how big of a story this is because Roman hasn’t been pinned in so long, so obviously the first person that did it was gonna be a big deal, and this is a huge deal for Jey Uso. So I’m very curious where they go from here, in this program, in the whole Bloodline story because it’s been great. I’ve said this before, it’s one of the best stories ever in wrestling. So I’m excited to see what’s next between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

Whether Jey pinning Reigns hurts the impact of when he eventually loses the world title:

I don’t know. You can kind of look at it on different levels. One, Roman has been pinned. But there’s also another level of Roman hasn’t lost the title, so you have to keep that in mind. So we’re almost working on two different levels, two different layers here with the Jey Uso story and the Cody Rhodes story.

WWE will be holding the Trial of Roman Reigns on this evening’s episode of SmackDown. The full show lineup can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)