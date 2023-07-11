AEW Collision drew 580,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 28.32% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 452,000 viewers for the third Collision episode.

The fourth episode of Collision drew a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 61.53% from the 0.13 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.21 key demo rating represents 279,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 62.21% from the 172,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode drew.

Collision ranked #5 for the day on cable this week with the 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. Last week’s ranking was not available.

Collision ranked #13 in viewership on cable this week based on the top 25 shows of the day. Last week’s ranking was not available.

The UFC 290 Prelims on ESPN at 8pm topped the night on cable this past Friday with a 0.32 key demo rating, also drawing 704,000 viewers. A Royal Christmas Crush on the Hallmark Channel topped the night in viewership on cable with 1.560 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in a match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold in a Championship Eliminator match, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk in a match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.