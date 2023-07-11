AEW has officially announced the 2023 Grand Slam editions of Dynamite and Rampage.

It was previously reported that AEW had plans to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City on Wednesday, September 20. AEW confirmed that date today, noting that Dynamite will air live that night, while Rampage will be taped to air that Friday, September 22. Tickets for Grand Slam 2023 will go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10am ET via AEWtix.com.

“The tradition continues! For the 3rd year, #AEW returns to the historic #ArthurAsheStadium in Queens, NY for #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE & #AEWRampage Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 20th! Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 28th at 10am ET!,” AEW tweeted today.

Grand Slam 2021 marked AEW’s debut in New York City, and AEW’s first event to air in full from a stadium. This was also the most-attended event to date for AEW with a reported 20,177 fans in attendance. Dynamite opened with Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson going to a 30-minute time limit draw, and was headlined by then-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Ruby Soho. Rampage opened with CM Punk defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in what was Punk’s first cable TV match since 2014, and closed with Jon Moxley and current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston defeating Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out match. Dynamite drew 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 key demo rating, while Rampage drew 640,000 viewers with a 0.28 key demo rating. Both episodes topped the night on cable on their respective days.

Grand Slam 2022 drew a reported 13,800 fans to Arthur Ashe Stadium. Dynamite opened with Chris Jericho defeating current champion Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title, then closed with Moxley defeating Danielson in the tournament finals to win the vacant AEW World Title. Rampage, which was a two-hour special, opened with Sting and Darby Allin defeating current AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Brody King) in a No DQ match, and the main event saw Ricky Starks defeat Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match. Dynamite drew 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 key demo rating, while Rampage drew 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 key demo rating.

Below is today’s Twitter announcement from AEW:

The tradition continues! For the 3rd year, #AEW returns to the historic #ArthurAsheStadium in Queens, NY for #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE & #AEWRampage Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 20th! Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 28th at 10am ET!

🎟️https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/qBE9G8laKb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.