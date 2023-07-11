The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

Zyon (w/ Austin Idol) vs. Rolando Freeman

Ricky Morton (w/ Kerry Morton) vs. Koa Laxamana (w/ Pretty Reckless)

Kamille, Madi Wrenkowski, Missa Kate & Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia Markova, Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige & Roxy

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown)

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason (w/ Pollo Del Mar)