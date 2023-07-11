Jeff Hardy is coming to GCW for the first time.

The AEW superstar and former WWE world champion will be competing at the popular promotion’s “My Name Is” event on August 4th from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit Michigan. Also on the card will be GCW regulars like Nick Gage, Masha Slamovich, Blake Christian, Mike Bailey, Lio Rush, and more.

*BREAKING* JEFF HARDY comes to GCW for the first time on August 4th in DETROIT! Also Signed:

Lio Rush vs Mike Bailey

Komander vs Janela

Nick Gage

Blake Christian

Masha Slamovich

Gringo Loco

Bussy

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/b72ytTfn9n Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Fri 8/4 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KdjpDBNdNI — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 11, 2023

Hardy has not competed on AEW programming since his tag team loss to the Gunns. His brother Matt recently participated in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament along with Jeff Jarrett but the unlikely duo was eliminated in the first round.