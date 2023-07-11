Deonna Purrazzo defending the Knockouts Championship against Trinity will headline this Saturday’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The highly-anticipated showdown was the hot topic for today’s IMPACT Press Pass media call, which featured the champ and the challenger as guests for the pro-wrestling media. At the top of the call, IMPACT play-by-play commentator Tom Hannifan revealed that the two women will headline IMPACT’s biggest show of the summer.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show:

Jody Threat & Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans