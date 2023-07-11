Monday’s WWE RAW was headlined by The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley) defeating WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there was an argument backstage following the RAW main event, involving the match participants. Multiple sources have confirmed the incident.

It was noted that the main issue had to do with how the match went as there were apparently some spots that did not go as initially planned. These spots were described as “clunky” with two sources putting the blame on the fact that aspects of the match were changed “at the last literal second,” and one source placing the blame on one wrestler who they did not want to name to “not make the internet go insane.”

Word is that after Balor pinned Zayn for the win, everyone returned to the Gorilla Position backstage, and then an argument began due to the frustration over how the match went. However, it was said that the argument was never in danger of getting physical.

The situation finally died down but word is that many of the people involved were not happy with the situation.

Monday’s RAW main event was described as “one of those nights” where things just did not click and since there were so many people involved who care about their job and performances, emotions ran high due to those frustrations.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.