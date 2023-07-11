Below is the updated announced card for next week’s WWE RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA:
* Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam challenge
* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside
* Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green
* The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy in a Viking Rules Match
