Michael Nakazawa recently penned a column on the DDT Pro Wrestling website, which saw the Elite’s lackey discuss the rise of Konosuke Takeshita in AEW and how he initially reached out to him in 2020 for a chance to work for the promotion.

Nakazawa begins by recalling Takeshita being out of the title picture in DDT Pro and wanting a chance of scenery, even believing that his career was at a standstill.

In April 2020, it was announced that Takeshita would be absent from DDT. However, it was not due to injury, but to participate in AEW. At that time, Takeshita was still fighting at the top level, but he was out of the title picture, and he had suffered a series of losses to Akiyama and was probably at a standstill.

Later, he says that Takeshita contacted him directly, but because he had nothing to do with talent recruitment he had to talk to Kenny Omega.

He contacted me directly, not through any organization, and said, ‘I want to participate in AEW.’ Was he asking for a turning point for himself? Of course, the truth was that I did not have the power to do so, so he wanted me to tell Kenny about it.

Takeshita has since emerged as one of AEW’s hottest acts. He will be competing against The Elite at next Wednesday’s AEW Blood & Guts match, where he will team with the Blackpool Combat Club. You can check out Nakazawa’s full column here.