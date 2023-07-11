As noted, it was reported in late June that last week’s WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City was targeted for the official return of former WWE Intercontinental & United States Champion Carlito. Carlito obviously did not appear on TV, and word now, via PWInsider, is that he was not backstage for the show.

It was noted that while Carlito was not in New York City for Friday’s SmackDown, WWE sources have confirmed that he traveled to the Northeast part of the country that weekend. Furthermore, Carlito was spotted at an airport on Sunday, waiting for a flight from Pittsburgh, PA. It’s interesting to note that WWE’s medical program is headquartered in Pittsburgh.

A WWE source also noted that Carlito’s return on last week’s SmackDown “would have been lost in the wake of The Bloodline,” so it was for the best he did not return that night.

Carlito is expected to join the SmackDown roster when he does return.

Carlito made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash in May to help fight off The Judgment Day as Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.

