Jon Moxley is returning to Wrestling Revolver.

The indie promotion announced earlier today that the Death Rider will be competing at their August 3rd Heat Em Up event from the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio. Also competing at the event will be Matt Cardona, Alex Shelley, Max The Impaler, Alex Shelley and more. The show will stream on FITE. As of now, no opponent for Moxley has been revealed.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Signed for 8/3#RevolverHEAT

Dayton, OH

LIVE on @FiteTV+ The RETURN of

Jon Moxley! 🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e Also: Matt Cardona, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Masha Slamovich, Max the Impaler + more! pic.twitter.com/d6ZZj5yU5X — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 11, 2023

This news comes one day after DEFY Wrestling announced that Moxley would be competing at their 8XGP event next month. The former three-time AEW World Champion will be taking on Artemis Spencer at the event. You can read more about that here.