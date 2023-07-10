Jon Moxley is returning to DEFY Wrestling.

The popular indie promotion announced that the Death Rider will be competing at their July 29th 8XGP event from Washington Hall in Seattle. The former three-time AEW Champion will be taking on Artemis Spencer in singles-action.

DEATH RIDER COMETH… MOX returns to DEFY on JULY 29 and has personally asked to fight ARTEMIS SPENCER!!! This is a non-tournament main event on JULY 29 at 8XGP Night 1 at Historic Washington Hall in Seattle. ***STANDING ROOM ONLY*** Tickets: https://t.co/DFWDGOJGyR… pic.twitter.com/UWI7tGvayi — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) July 10, 2023

This match will be headlining DEFY’s two-night 8XGP event, which will feature a multi-man tournament. However, it is noted that the Moxley vs. Artemis match will be a separate attraction from the tournament.