– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes an angry Finn Balor, by himself. Samantha Irvin does the introduction as we see replays from what happened last week with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day.

The music stops and fans boo as Balor paces the ring. The way things went down at Money In the Bank still don’t sit well with him. His issues with Rollins are still not resolved because of Damian Priest. Balor says his name again and goes to speak but the music hits and out comes Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to loud boos.

Ripley says we can talk about any issues we have in the back. She enters the ring as Dominik waits at ringside. Balor says his issues aren’t with Ripley or Mysterio. He goes on about what Priest did at Money In the Bank, saying Priest hijacked his chance to win the title. Ripley tells Balor to calm down, they will discuss this in the back, and Balor says he’s calm. Ripley lowers Balor’s mic and the crowd takes notice. An angry Balor now storms out of the ring and to the back.

Ripley says what we just saw is their business and all we need to know is that The Judgment Day still runs RAW. She challenges anyone to come test that because she is WWE’s most dominant woman, and tonight her Latino Heat will take Rollins out. Dominik goes to speak but the boos are too much. The music interrupts and out comes Rollins to a big pop. Rollins has a plate of chicken wings. Dominik yells for the music to be cut, he won’t be disrespected like this. Rollins tells Dominik to shut up because we came to party, to eat Buffalo wings, and watch The Judgment Day implode. Rollins laughs at the idea of Dominik defeating him tonight. Rollins goes on and tosses the mic as his music starts up. Fans sing and Rollins looks on from the stage, enjoying his wings.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Damian Priest is backstage talking with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Priest says that went how he expected. Ripley says she expected another outcome but Priest and Finn Balor just need to squash their issues. Priest says he has already tried talking to Finn but he will try again, for Ripley. We go back to the ring and Matt Riddle is already out with McIntyre. Out next comes Imperium – Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. We see how McIntyre returned last week.

The bell rings as Kaiser goes at it with Riddle. They go at it and Kaiser grounds Riddle. They take it to the corner but Riddle ends up hitting two big gutwrench suplexes. Drew tags in but Kaiser quickly tags out.

Vinci tags in and tangles with Drew now. Drew with a big clothesline and slam. Riddle tags in for the double team as McIntyre launches Riddle onto Vinci but he kicks out at 2. Kaiser comes back in to take control but Riddle catches him on the ropes with an armbar in the corner as the referee deals with McIntyre. Vinci ends up dropkicking Riddle while the referee deals with Kaiser. Kaiser then hits a dropkick of his own as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER looks on as Vinci works Riddle over. Riddle with a crucifix pin but Vinci comes right back with a big boot for 2. Kaiser tags back in and ends up trading big strikes in the middle of the ring.

Kaiser wins the exchange with a big uppercut, then knocks Drew off the apron. Riddle drops Kaiser with the overhead kick and they both go down. Drew returns to the apron and he’s fired up. Vinci tags back in with a big powerbomb to Riddle. They go for the Imperium Bomb but Riddle blocks it.

Drew tags in and unloads on Vinci and Kaiser. Drew hits all his signature offense on Vinci and kips-up for a pop, staring out at GUNTHER. Drew powerbombs Vinci and makes sure GUNTHER sees. This leads to GUNTHER pulling Drew out of the ring while the referee is dealing with Vinci and Kaiser.

Riddle runs and leaps off the steel step, taking GUNTHER down for the save. McIntyre ducks Vinci in the ring and levels him with a Claymore Kick. Riddle applies the ankle lock on Kaiser as Drew covers Vinci for the pin to win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

– After the match, McIntyre and Riddle stand tall to celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Imperium is on the stage now. GUNTHER yells at Vinci and walks off. Vinci looks to Kaiser for support, but Kaiser shakes his head and also walks off.

– The Judgment Day are backstage. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are here to talk but Rhea Ripley tells them to stop acting like kids, talk one at a time… Priest is first. He goes on about how he didn’t mean to cost Balor the title at Money In the Bank, he wanted him to win and would never cash in on him. He says we can go back to running RAW or… Balor interrupts and says we can have a clean slate under one condition… Balor says he still has issues with Seth Rollins, and those are first. Priest is OK with that, and tells Balor to have at it. They agree that things are cool between them. Priest says he knows Balor can beat Rollins, he knows Balor will be champion. Priest then raises his Money In the Bank briefcase and says either way, it’s covered. Balor looks on as Priest and the others leave.

– Back from a break and we see what happened with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

– Jackie Redmond is backstage with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens now. She asks what’s next for the champs. They talk about already dealing with Imperium and Pretty Deadly, but being open to new challengers, including Judgment Day and Alpha Academy, among others. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walk up, and she’s not happy with how the champs didn’t say “The” Judgment Day. Ripley goes on about how they, any pairing, can take the titles from Owens and Zayn at any time they want. She says they can also take all of the gold in WWE. Ripley says that starts tonight when Dominik smashes Seth Rollins’ head in over and over. She mentions that Dominik never gets tired because he focused on his cardio while in prison. Ripley and Dominik walk off. Zayn asks Owens what that meant, and Owens says Dominik probably ran around the prison yard. Zayn whispers in Owens’ ear, telling him what he thinks it meant.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The boos pick up as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder Mahal narrates a new hype video for Indus Sher. Mahal says victory is at all costs, and with victory comes survival. He goes on and says victory is an illusion of fools, so believe you can survive… your war cry will be the voice under our feet. Veer and Sanga are re-introduced, and they are coming to RAW. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for this non-title match. Rollins struts around ringside as fans sing his song. He looks ahead to Ripley as she distracts him, which allows Dominik to attack from behind.

Dominik beats on Rollins but Rollins fights back and chases him to the barrier as they continue fighting. Finn Balor and Damian Priest suddenly attack from behind, coming from the crowd. Priest sends Rollins into the announce table. Fans chant “Dom you suck!” as the beatdown on Rollins continues. The music hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to assist Rollins.

Rollins runs back in with a steel chair as Balor and Priest retreat. Rollins smacks Dominik with the chair to knock him out of the ring. Fans sing for Rollins as he stands in the ring with Owens and Zayn, staring out at The Judgment Day.

– We see recent happenings with Logan Paul and Ricochet. Paul is now shown walking backstage as we see GUNTHER reprimanding Giovanni Vinci in the background. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for later is The Judgment Day vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet. He takes the mic and gives a shout-out to Buffalo.

Ricochet starts talking about how he does what he does for the fans, but tonight he’s here for one person – Logan Paul. He praises Paul for what he’s already accomplished in WWE, and their paths have crossed on multiple occasions… but one time was after the Money In the Bank match when Paul jumped him backstage, all because Paul didn’t get his way. Ricochet is actually cool with that, but he is not cool with Paul going using his podcast platform to talk to his fans and tell them about Ricochet being unprofessional when Paul said he himself didn’t know what he was doing in the MITB match. Ricochet calls Paul out, telling him to come say that to his face.

The music hits and out comes Paul to boos. Paul insults Ricochet, saying he looks like a little boy. He also insults Buffalo, but then praises Ricochet for his in-ring work as a human highlight reel, saying it’s fireworks when they get together. Paul says he still stands by what he said on his podcast… Ricochet and all his cronies cared so much about Logan losing the match, more than actually winning for themselves, so that is unprofessional. Ricochet goes on and says no one wanted Paul near the briefcase. He says Paul keeps throwing around the word “unprofessional” but Ricochet would not be standing in the center of this ring with a 20 year career if he was unprofessional.

Fans chant “Logan sucks!” now. Paul laughs from the aisle. Ricochet says he was going to be professional and just challenge Paul to a match, but after seeing his stupid face he just wants to punch him. Ricochet warns him to never talk bad about him again. Paul asks, or what? Paul insults Ricochet’s look some more and says Ricochet just wants a match so he can go viral. Paul doesn’t care about going viral because he’s a WWE Superstar with a knockout punch. Paul isn’t interested in the match. Ricochet runs and leaps out of the ring, landing on his feet right in front of Paul. Paul says that was cool, for a TikTok, but he’s not a TikToker… he’s not about making moments, he is the moment. Paul still isn’t impressed and says this won’t work out. Paul turns to leave but goes for a cheap shot. Ricochet dodges two punches and uses the edge of the apron to deliver Sliced Bread. Fans pop and an angry Paul looks on as Ricochet taunts him.

– We see what happened last week with Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders. Maxxine Dupri will have her graduation ceremony tonight.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Zoey Stark with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who is still wearing a protective face mask.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Fans chant for Lynch early on. Lynch with a dropkick and an arm drag into the armbar after they tangle some. Lynch cradles Stark for 2. Stark sweeps Lynch but she hangs on.

Stratus ends up tripping Lynch when the referee is distracted. Starks stomps in the corner as the referee warns her. Stark keeps control until Lynch nails a kick out of the corner and works her over. Stark with strikes until Lynch sends her to the apron, then kicks her. Lynch goes to the middle rope but misses the leg drop. Stark ends up springboarding in with a big dropkick. Lynch goes to the floor as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Lynch hit a baseball slide at one point, then sent Stark into the barrier a few times. Lynch brings it back in and hits the Exploder for 2. Stark fights back and hits a slingshot splash for 2. Lynch blocks the Z360 and hits an inverted DDT for 2. Stark blocks the Dis-Arm-Her and rolls Lynch for 2. Stark goes on and nails a superkick for 2.

Stark goes for a pin and uses the rope but the referee catches her. Lynch rolls Stark over for 2 but Stratus puts her foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. They go on and Lynch blocks the Z360 again. Stratus jumps up on the apron but Lynch knocks her off, allowing Stark to roll her up from behind for the pin.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the match, the music hits as Stark immediately heads to the floor to celebrate with Stratus as we go to replays. A shocked and angry Lynch looks on as Stark and Stratus taunt her.

– Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are backstage now. Rollins thanks them for helping with The Judgment Day, but wants to know what their plan is for the main event. Zayn is confident they will win because they are three champions who can get the job done. Owens says he has a smart plan. He is upset at seeing his friend jumped like that. Owens gets fired up and says they will smash heads and break noses, and make sure they walk out as the winners. Zayn and Rollins are also fired up now. Zayn and Owens walk out as Rollins sits back down in thought.

– Back from a break and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis. They have the ring set up for Maxxine Dupri’s graduation ceremony.

Gable says we are here tonight to honor achievement, but not his achievements because that would take all night. Gable goes on praising Maxxine the first female graduate of Alpha Academy. He says she proved herself through hard work and commitment, she helped them take care of The Viking Raiders last week. Gable goes on and says this is an honor and a pleasure to present the Alpha Academy diploma to their model student.

Gable introduces Dupri and out she comes. She thanks Gable and says she thought he was a hideous little troll when she first met him, but now she knows he is so much more. She praises Gable some more and talks about how Otis is a sexy hunk of beef, her muse who made this possible when he caught her eye. Dupri thanks everyone and promises they are just getting started. Gable says they have something special for her, a tradition. Gable tells Dupri to take her rightful spot, front and center on her big night. They then present her with her own Alpha Academy varsity jacket, and help her put it on. Gable is so proud of her. The music hits and out comes Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

Gable and Otis prepare for a fight now as The Vikings approach the ring. Valhalla rushes in from behind and drops Dupri. Valhalla grabs Dupri’s jacket and leaves with it as Gable and Otis check on her. Fans boo as Valhalla joins Erik and Ivar on the ramp now.

– We see recent happenings between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Baszler is shown backstage warming up now. Back to commercial.

Shayna Baszler vs. Emma

Back from the break and Emma is out while Baszler looks on. We see video of Baszler and Emma backstage earlier today. Emma brought up the issues with Ronda Rousey, and Baszler invited Emma to the ring so she can show her what she plans to do to Rousey.

Baszler unloads to start but Emma boots her, then nails a dropkick. Emma keeps control and hits a crossbody for 2.

Emma with more quick offense until Baszler levels her with a lariat. Baszler unloads with strikes now. Baszler stomps Emma’s elbow. Baszler taunts Rousey and goes on to make Emma tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler stands tall but the music interrupts and out comes Rousey. Baszler doesn’t seem too worried. Rousey hits the ring and unloads with punches, then drops Baszler on her head. They tangle on the mat and Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch but it’s blocked. Rousey mounts Baszler with punches and then applies the armbar. Baszler eventually makes it to the ropes and scrambles through the ropes as Rousey breaks the hold. Rousey and Baszler yell at each other as Rousey looks on from the aisle.

– We see what happened last week with Cody Rhodes getting the upperhand on Brock Lesnar, then declaring he wants another match. Rhodes is shown walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop as the pyro goes off. Rhodes heads on to the ring and poses as more pyro goes off.

Rhodes takes the mic to a “Cody!” chant now. Rhodes apologizes and says he is going to turn his back on the people watching at home for a just a moment so that he can see everyone in the arena tonight. Rhodes sees you all, and hopes you can see him. He goes on about his connection with the fans, and how he’s hitting all metrics when it comes to his momentum… but that momentum is a bit shaky because of the mountain in front of him. He has to go through that mountain, or not at all. We all know who that mountain is – Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes says Lesnar is not here tonight because he didn’t think Buffalo was worth the trip. He says Lesnar surprised him by being there last week, and he’s been told Lesnar will be at RAW next week. Rhodes goes on and announces that he wants a rubber match with Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. Rhodes says he will finish this chapter that Lesnar started for no damn reason. Why would anyone want another Lesnar match, why does Rhodes have to have it? Because what comes from this fight, that guy is next in line. He says The Prince does not want to be The Prince forever. I want to… I will be… next in line. Rhodes drops the mic as the music hits and fans pop.

– We see recent happenings between Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz.

No DQ Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz for this No DQ match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Tommaso Ciampa, and he’s ready to fight. Miz meets Ciampa on the floor and they go at it. Ciampa gets the upperhand and brings it in, then slams Miz on his head for 2.

More back and forth now as they keep fighting and go back to the floor. Miz goes face-first into the announce table but manages to fight back. Ciampa ends up sitting Miz in the announcer chair, then runs over him with a big boot.

Ciampa brings it back in and goes for a Fairy Tale Ending on a steel chair but it’s blocked. Fans chant for tables as they tangle. Ciampa avoids a Skull Crashing Finale onto the chair. Miz takes control and claws at Ciampa’s eyes against the ropes. Miz goes for the chair but Ciampa fights him off. Miz with kicks in the corner, then the flying clothesline in the corner. Miz goes to the top but Ciampa decks him in the ribs with the chair on the way down.

Miz goes to the floor but Ciampa follows with the chair. Ciampa places the chair around Miz’s neck and sends him into the ring post. Ciampa pats himself on the back as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz ends up dropkicking Ciampa over the table. Miz tries for the table but Ciampa knocks him to the floor. Ciampa takes apart the announce table and slams Miz on the top. Ciampa brings Miz to the table and launches him off, into the barrier.

Fans continue to chant for tables. Ciampa fills the ring with weapons now, including a table as fans pop. Ciampa brings it in but Miz kicks him in the face. Miz unloads to a “tiny balls!” chant now. Miz flies off the middle rope with a trash can lid but Ciampa meets in mid-air with a big knee. Ciampa destroys Miz with trash can lid shots now as fans cheer him on. Ciampa stands a table up and takes Miz to the corner, putting him through the table with a big Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa covers for the pin but Bronson Reed suddenly yanks him to the floor.

Reed destroys Ciampa at ringside now to boos. Reed rolls Ciampa back in and goes up top for a big Tsunami Splash while Miz recovers. Reed exits and heads to the stage as Miz crawls over and lays his arm on Ciampa for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Miz recovers and stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Miz and Reed acknowledge each other now as Reed looks on from the stage.

– We see how Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won Tag Team Turmoil last week to earn a title shot. Green and Deville confront Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage and they have words now. The champs will be at ringside tonight so they can get a look at next week’s competition. Morgan and Rodriguez promise they are ready to defend next week. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley walks up and gets in the face of Rodriguez. Ripley tells the champs to focus on the tag team division and stay out of her business. She says they got in her business for a second time last week and if it happens again, that’s strike three. Green taunts the champs while hiding behind Ripley, while Ripley and Rodriguez face off, but Ripley wants no part of Green’s games. Green and Deville walk off. Liv addresses Ripley and says they are not afraid of her. They got in her business because of what she did to Natalya, and if she keeps being a bully, they will stay in her business. Ripley and Rodriguez continue facing off.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out come Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to watch the match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are already out. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are out next. The match goes back and forth for several minutes until Green rolls Chance up, and Deville holds Green’s feet on the ropes for leverage to get the win.

Winners: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

– After the match, the champions and #1 contenders taunt each other as the title match is confirmed for next week.

– Byron Saxton it backstage with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle now. McIntyre says they are sick of seeing all these teams pop up and use their numbers game, so starting tonight with Imperium, he and Riddle plan to take them all out. Riddle mentions facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER next week. Drew says he can’t be here next week as he will be away on company business, so maybe Riddle should hold off a week so Drew can have his back against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Riddle says he talked to Adam Pearce, and now Kaiser and Vinci will be banned from ringside next week.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Judgment Day is out next – Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The faction is united and it looks like Priest is not carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Priest’s is seen at ringside. We have some technical difficulties but come back to Rollins hitting a Pedigree on Priest but Balor breaks the pin up. Balor is legal now as he and Rollins go at it. Rollins blocks a Slingblade and goes on to hit the big roaring elbow. Mysterio tags in and ends up hitting a big Frog Splash on Rollins for a close 2 count.

Balor tags back in and nails a Slingblade. Balor goes on and charges for the dropkick but Rollins intercepts him with a superkick. Zayn comes in and keeps control. Zayn with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Balor, but Balor comes back with a Slingblade and dropkick. Zayn dodges a Coup de Grace, then goes on and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for 2.

More back and forth now. Owens with a Stunner to Dominik. Priest launches Owens out of the ring, but Zayn sends Priest out. Zayn fights Balor and we get another Exploder. Ripley ends up interfering, which allows Priest to run in and slam Zayn with a South of Heaven chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Balor goes up top and hits Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, the music hits as Balor and Priest stare each other down in the middle of the ring. It looks like they’re about to fight but they smile and then embrace as Ripley and Mysterio celebrate at ringside. RAW goes off the air with The Judgment Day standing tall together in the middle of the ring.

