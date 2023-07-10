Jeff Jarrett is very familiar with the wrestling industry and names two AEW stars who could potentially run their own company.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current Director of Business Development for AEW spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his My World podcast. Double-J explains how he grew up in the business, adding later that Sonjay Dutt and AEW World Champion MJF are suitable candidates to run their own company. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

On growing up in the wrestling industry and how he thinks MJF could run his own company:

I think experience…at 35 years of age, I had a cumulative…I was blessed in a lot of ways. End of the territories, from 10, 11, 12 years old, whether it’s Lawler, Dundee, whoever the wrestlers, whatever it may be. I think you gotta have kind of a vision for it, but most of all, you gotta have a passion. Who would really want to do this? I think you gotta have a loose screw or two. But that really thinks through things and wants to do it…MJF. I’m literally trying to think.

How Sonjay Dutt also has a lot of experience about the industry:

You gotta want to do this, and you gotta kind of eat, breathe, sleep it, have a vision for creating the content. Sonjay’s got a well-rounded skill set. He’a actually been in the ring, and I’m not saying that’s the end all, be all, but an understanding of TV, an understanding of ring work, an understanding of producing. Kind of on the business side, you don’t really learn that until you dive in head-first and have some guidance. I don’t know, man. That’s a good question.

Back in June, Jarrett gave his thoughts on the AEW Collision premiere and why he believes the show is a home run. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)