Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics while speaking with Ringside Collectibles.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about why he would pull out his hair while portraying the Mankind character.

“I wasn’t a barbarian. I just never conditioned my hair and I would just pull from the ends, giving the illusion I was pulling from the roots. I tried fake hair to begin with, and it didn’t work, it didn’t look good. So, I just started pulling and I didn’t have to accumulate a lot for it to look dramatic, and because it was light I was able to blow it up in the air.”

“I didn’t have a lot of great moves for a comeback, but that kind of made my comeback unique in that I would do a couple of moves, sit down and rock, pull my hair out, blow my tuft of hair into the air. It hasn’t been done since.”