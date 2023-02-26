Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled a conversation with Vince McMahon, who told him that he would do anything to get a reaction from the fans.

“During one of those times, fireworks are going off, I’m writing down a couple of words on my hand and Vince comes up to me and goes, ‘Hey Mick, don’t forget when you’re out there to call Stephanie a bottom-feeding trashbag hoe bucket sleaze.’ He sees the look in my eyes and he goes, ‘Yes?’ I said ‘Vince, that’s your daughter.’ He looks at me, chuckles, and goes ‘Ya know, Mick, there’s nothing I wouldn’t do to get a pop.’”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc