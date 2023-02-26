The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, according to Fightful Select.

– Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Imperium: Michael Hayes

– LA Knight Promo and match with Kofi Kingston: Shane Helms

– Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley face to face: Adam Pearce

– Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler: Kenny Dykstra

– Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross: Jason Jordan

– Bloodline & Sami Zayn segment: Michael Hayes

– Tegan Nox was originally planned to sell a knee injury backstage on the show. Liv Morgan was planned for a backstage segment, but plans changed.