The first episode of weekly ROH television under the booking of Tony Khan will air on March 2nd via the HonorClub streaming service.

ROH is taping episodes this weekend at Universal Studios. Khan has officially announced the main event of the show as Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Championship against AR Fox on the show.

Khan wrote, “This Thursday, March 2. First ROH tv main event of new era. @ringofhonor World Title Match @ClaudioCSRO vs @ARealFoxx. The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox!”