MJF is still your AEW World Champion.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite Grand Slam, where he picked up the win after (illegally) choking out the King of Television with a rope behind the referee’s back. This marks his seventh successful defense of the title since winning it from Jon Moxley back in 2022.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

A demented Samoa Joe cackles after slamming MJF's neck to the apron with a Death Valley Driver! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@The_MJF | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/yQt8KIKqtN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023

