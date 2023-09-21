As noted at this link, Rey Fenix captured the AEW International Title by defeating Jon Moxley on tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in New York City. Fenix won with his modified piledriver but it looked like this was not the planned finish as Moxley appeared to be injured on the move. Fenix celebrated his victory while ringside doctors quickly ran to tend to Moxley. Fan footage seen at this link revealed that Moxley walked to the back on his own.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes how there’s a belief backstage that Moxley may have a concussion. It was also said that the belief on the original plan for tonight’s title match was for Moxley to retain.

It was also noted how doctors spent a while in the ring checking Moxley out before he sat up and walked out, as seen in the video below. Fans chanted “Moxley!” as he left through the crowd and the ringside doctor followed.

Also seen below, WrestleVotes released a photo they received at around 9:30pm, which shows several people standing outside of Moxley’s bus in the Arthur Ashe Stadium back parking lot. Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette is seen standing with AEW President Tony Khan, and Moxley’s Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The person on the far end looks to be Orange Cassidy or AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck.

A follow-up post noted how a source said Moxley walked back towards the arena from the bus, on his own. He was accompanied by a doctor and Cassidy.

There was some talk that Moxley seemed a bit off after taking a dive from Fenix earlier in the match. Later on after Fenix hit the piledriver, Moxley failed to kick out and referee Rick Knox did not make the three count as this was not the planned finish. Moxley seemed to call an audible, and the Fenix hit the second piledriver for the awkward win.

We will keep you updated on Moxley’s condition. You can see the aforementioned clips below:

Source stated Moxley walked back towards the arena on his own power accompanied by a doctor & Orange Cassidy. https://t.co/fc4cEEoJkb — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 21, 2023

Full ending sequence of Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship. Looks like Moxley may have told the ref to call an audible after the first count. Really hope Mox is good. 🙏🏼 #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/iyMpoFMykr — alistair (@beesdontbuzz) September 21, 2023

The slo-mo of that Moxley/Fenix finish looks like Mox may have hit his head on the way down. Hope he’s alright. pic.twitter.com/UmjFvOzlgW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 21, 2023

I wouldn't be surprised if Moxley called an audit and the title change happened at that moment. Either that or Rick Knox f***** up the spot. Here's the crew checking up on him during Joe's promo #AEWGrandSlam #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Euir4HXONR — Tarvis Sparks (@Silentpoisin) September 21, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.