The AEW TNT Title will be defended on Saturday’s AEW Collision episode.

Tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite saw Renee Paquette interview Christian Cage and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus. Cage promised he and Luchasaurus will “walk through” Sting and Darby Allin on Friday’s Grand Slam edition of Rampage. Cage commented on how he’s bored with Allin but Allin will not move on until he gets another title shot. Cage then announced that he would give Darby Allin another shot at the TNT Title, but in a Triple Threat on Collision with Allin vs. Cage vs. Luchasaurus.

Cage also demanded that Sting is banned from ringside during the match. Cage then told Allin to remember to bring “the boy” to Rampage on Friday night, which was a reference to Nick Wayne.

Cage and Luchasaurus have had issues with Sting and Allen for weeks now. Cage teamed with Ricky Starks to defeat Sting and then-AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk on the July 22 Collision, thanks to an assist by Luchasaurus. Cage would go on to lose to Allin at the Fight for The Fallen Collision on August 19, and then Sting and Allin defeated Cage and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin Match at All In on August 27. Luchasaurus will make his fourth title defense on Saturday night. He won the AEW TNT Title from Wardlow on the June 17 Collision premiere, then defended over Shawn Spears at Battle of The Belts VII on July 15, and retained over Brock Anderson at the August 12 Collision taping. His most recent title defense was the win over Allin at All Out on September 12.

Allin, who was the inaugural TNT Champion and held the title on one more occasion, recently said the title has lost all of its value, but he plans to change that back. You can click here for those comments.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s live AEW Collision from the Van Andel Arena in Grad Rapids, MI:

* Rob Van Dam will be in action

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White

* Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defends against The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry)

* AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus defends in a Triple Threat against Darby Allin and Christian Cage with Sting banned from ringside

