Rey Fenix is your new AEW International Champion.

The Lucha Bro defeated Jon Moxley at this evening’s Dynamite Grand Slam event in New York to win the belt after he connected with a modified piledriver. However, it did not appear that this was the planned ending to the match as Moxley was apparently hurt on the move. It is not known if a different finish was called, but doctors quickly ran to Moxley’s aid.

Fortunately it appears that Moxley is okay. He left on his own accord after the match ended, which certain fans shared online.

We will keep you updated on Jon Moxley’s condition as more details emerge. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite Grand Slam can be found here.