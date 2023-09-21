AEW taped a few matches for Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage earlier tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, before Grand Slam Dynamite. Courtesy of Jay Beckley, below are spoilers taped earlier tonight:

* Santana defeated Bear Boulder. Ortiz then came out to the stage and stared Santana down. Santana approached but Ortiz walked away

* FTW Champion Hook, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy defeated Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Anna Jay

The rest of the matches for Friday’s special two-hour Rampage will be taped later tonight after Dynamite, and we will have more spoilers then.

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

